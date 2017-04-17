‘Going green’ at Gazelle Girl Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 5th annual gazelle girl run is happening in Grand Rapids this weekend, and one thing the organization has always prided themselves on is being environmentally conscious. This year is no different, Chelsea Brehm is here to tell us all about a “green run”.

How do they minimize our environmental impact?

REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE, DONATE.

Partner with the city of GR to compost and recycle with their newly launched SORT program.

All cups, food scraps, paper materials, food truck vendor items, liquids, etc. are composted.

All plastic water bottles are recycled.

Sole Sisters will be at the starting line to collect discarded/abandoned athletic wear to repurpose and donate for women in transition that are training for events.

…and so much more!

See video above for how you can help this movement.

