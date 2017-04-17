Hearing underway to decide fate of veteran’s dogs





IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — In an hours-long hearing Monday, animal control officers said they do not think that three goats and a cat were killed by dogs that have been on ‘death row’ for months.

The two dogs belong to a U.S. Army veteran who lives in North Carolina. The other animals were killed in July 2016 while the veteran and dogs were visiting family in the Ionia area. The dogs were seized after being found in a pen with the dead goats and a judge later ruled common sense dictated they were probably responsible.

The family has been fighting to save the dogs, saying there’s no evidence they did it. They argue the timeline doesn’t add up — that a veterinarian said the goats had been dead for hours before the dogs got out.

Monday, Ionia County Animal Control officers took the stand to say they don’t believe the dogs are responsible for the attack. They said the dogs should be returned to their owners.

The defense says that the way the goats were killed indicates coyotes are the likely culprits.

The hearing is stretching into the evening and the judge says it could last until 10 p.m.

The dogs may be euthanized if the judge rules in favor of the prosecution.

