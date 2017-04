PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a teen who has diabetes and autism has been found and is safe.

Markell Keith Barnhart, 19, had last been seen near Comstock Park High School around 8:36 a.m. Monday. Authorities were calling him an endangered missing teen because he needs medication.

Around 7 p.m., authorities said he had been safely located.

