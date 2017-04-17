WOOD TV8 & WOTV 4 Women are seeking a high energy, creative and organized lifestyle web producer. This unique position requires the ability to multi-task, think big, and identify new ways to produce and share lifestyle content on our digital platforms.

The ideal candidate has proven strong written skill such as scripting, online lifestyle articles, and social media. The lifestyle producer is responsible for maintaining station’s lifestyle digital platforms, assisting with growing station campaigns and special local events/partnerships. Organization and strategy is the key to success for this position and requires a seasoned social media pro who is experienced with WordPress, Hootsuite and a fast-paced TV production environment.

This person will be responsible for creating lifestyle client content, maintaining a monthly content calendar and responsible for executing lifestyle special projects. If you’re a self-motivated, “ideas” person with a creative flair, this position might be a perfect fit.

For full job description and to apply, please click HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

