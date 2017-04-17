Man charged in deadly stabbing at Grandville motel

Related Coverage Grandville PD: 1 in custody after deadly stabbing

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in a stabbing death at a Grandville motel.

Darrell Lamar Jones, 39, was formally charged Monday with open murder in the death of 47-year-old Ernest Eugene Willingham, according to a news release from Grandville police.

Officers were responding to a report of a possible abduction when they found Willingham’s body around 1:40 a.m. Saturday at Grandmark Lodging, located at 3300 28th Street SW.

Employees of the motel said the man’s body was discovered outside the front of the building. They said two people involved in the incident were staying at the motel, but that information has not been confirmed by police.

Police said a person of interest contacted them, and that person was taken into custody.

A judge set Jones’ bond at $1 million. Jones is expected back in court on May 1.

