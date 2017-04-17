Mary Free Bed Opens Meijer Conference Center

Related Coverage Grand Re-Opening at Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital opened the Meijer Conference Center in its renovated professional building as a key part of the $66.4M expansion & renovation project.

The new conference center will be the largest area for gathering in the hospital thanks to a large donation from the Meijer foundation. It was named honoring philanthropist Frederick Meijer who was a founding member in the hospital’s board in 1965.

The conference center will be used for clinical rounds and for education events for up to 175 people.

This is the third phase of the renovations to Mary Free Bed. The final phase includes renovations to the Mary Ives Hunting Center, that houses the Inn at Mary Free Bed. The Inn currently provides rooms for six families or patients needing housing and will be expanding to 22 rooms in late 2017.

Mary Free Bed is currently the fifth largest independent rehabilitation hospital in the United States thanks to recent renovations and expansions.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

