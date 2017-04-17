Photos: Kenyans Kirui, Kiplagat win 121st Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui won the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, pulling away from American Galen Rupp with about two miles to go to win in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 37 seconds.

Rupp, a three-time Olympian making his Boston debut, was 21 seconds behind and Japan’s Suguru Osako was another 30 seconds back. Americans had six of the top 10 finishers in the men’s race and two of the top four women.

Kenyan policewoman Edna Kiplagat won the women’s race in 2:21:52, needing only one try in Boston to add it to wins in London, New York and Los Angeles. She pulled ahead of Rose Chelimo of Bahrain in the Newton hills to win by 59 seconds.

“When I was running, my body was feeling good,” said Kiplagat, who was greeted at the finish line by two of her children. “I tried to push more, hard and I saw my (rivals) were not picking up the pace.”

American Jordan Hasay, making her debut at the distance, was third and Desi Linden was fourth — the first time since 1991 that two U.S. women have finished in the top four.

121st Boston Marathon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Geoffrey Kirui, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Geoffrey Kirui, of Kenya poses for photographers after winning the men's division of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston.the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Edna Kiplagat, of Kenya, wins the women's division of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Edna Kiplagat, left and Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, hold a trophy together after their victories in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Edna Kiplagat, winner of the women's division, and Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, hold a trophy together after their victories in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, wins the women's wheelchair division in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, wins the men's wheelchair division ahead of Ernst Van Dyk, right, of South Africa, in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Tom Davis, of New York, wins the men's handcycle division of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Meb Keflezighi, right, of San Diego, who won the 2014 Boston Marathon, greets the family of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard after he finished the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Runners in the first wave cross the line at the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

The warm temperatures that hit 79 degrees at the 20-kilometer mark in slowed the runners but the strong tailwind was a boost — especially for the wheelchair races.

Marcel Hug won Boston for the third time, outpushing 10-time champion Ernst Van Dyk and finishing in 1:18:04 to beat the course record and world best by 21 seconds. Fellow Swiss Manuela Schar shattered the women’s mark by more than five minutes, winning in 1:28:17.

The winners’ times on the point-to-point Boston course are considered a world best and not a world record because of the possibility of a supportive tailwind like the one on Monday.

“The wind is so important,” Hug said. “The roads were good. Everything was fantastic today.”

Earlier Monday, city officials announced plans for memorials to mark the sites where two bombs exploded during the 2013 Boston Marathon.

City officials and the families of five people who died in the bombing or its aftermath say there’s also a plan to build a separate, larger memorial to victims, survivors and responders.

Pablo Eduardo is a Massachusetts resident and internationally known sculptor. He’ll create the memorial markers on Boylston Street where bombs killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others.

Eduardo said Monday his goal is to “embody the spirit of those we lost and the spirit of the city they loved.”

