Several construction projects slated to begin Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A number of new construction projects are slated to begin across West Michigan Monday.

In Montcalm County, north of Grand Rapids, the Michigan Department of Transportation says there will be only one lane open in each direction from exit 118 to exit 125. No construction work will be done on the northbound lanes on Fridays and that will apply to the southbound lanes on Sundays. The project is expected to run through Aug. 26.

Work will also begin Monday along M-44 (Belding Road) between Wolverine Boulevard and Blakely Drive. Monday traffic will be shifted to the north side of the road and one lane in each direction will be maintained.

In downtown Grand Rapids, there will be a full closure of Pearl Street from the Grand River to Monroe and Monroe to Ottawa scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Monday. The city is suggesting eastbound travelers take Scribner to Michigan to Monroe to Lyon to Ottawa. For westbound drivers, the city recommends taking Ottawa to Fulton to Mt. Vernon to Front Street. There is not an estimated time of completion for this project.

M-6 will have one eastbound M-6 lane closed from I-196 to Wilson Avenue starting at 9 a.m. The project will run through Thursday.

MDOT also has a project starting along M-40; however, there is conflicting information on this project from MDOT. Their MI Drive map shows and states the project will be both northbound and southbound from Allegan to Gobles. But a release from MDOT says the repaving will be from M-43 to the Van Buren/Allegan county line. With this project there will be a single lane closure under flag control. 24 Hour News 8 has reached out to MDOT for clarification.

Work is also scheduled to begin on I-94 in Kalamazoo County. MDOT will be doing this project at night on eastbound I-94 between Sprinkle Road and 40th Street.

