GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The fifth annual Gazelle Girl Run is coming up this weekend , and we couldn’t be more excited. Ronda Brinks is on the road to run the Gazelle Girl Half Marathon. After being awarded the Sole Sisters scholarship, which helps with training and support, Ronda has been training week by week in order to cross the finish line!

Watch video above for her latest update.

