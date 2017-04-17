Source: Child, 8, suspected in infant’s day care death

Related Coverage Muskegon police investigate infant’s day care death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — An 8-year-old is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old at a home day care in Muskegon, a source told 24 Hour News 8.

Bryanna Reasonover, the mother of 1-year-old Korey Brown, says her baby was found dead Friday morning at Keysha Keepers home day care located in the 700 block of Catherine Avenue in Muskegon.

Reasonover said she had dropped off three children to be cared for at the daycare Thursday night and went to pick them up after work the next morning.

She entered the home and found Korey unresponsive in a Pack ‘n Play, she said.

Muskegon police confirmed that officers were looking into a child’s death, but it remains unclear what exactly happened. Reasonover said an autopsy was scheduled.

