Waves keep salvage crews from grounded yacht

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews on Lake Michigan still haven’t been able to recover a yacht from where it ran aground north of Ludington over the weekend.

Saturday, a man was taking the 76-foot yacht from Pentwater to Traverse City, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. When he realized the boat was taking on water, he ran it aground in about three feet of water near Big Sable Point. The boat started to tip about 15 degrees to the side, but the Coast Guard was soon able to retrieve the man. He wasn’t hurt.

Monday, the yacht remained abandoned in the water. The Coast Guard said waves more than four feet high kept commercial salvage crews from getting close enough to deploy a boom around and pump fuel off the boat.

Coast Guard pollution responders out of Grand Haven will oversee the recovery. There are no reports of pollution so far.

