2 injured when motorcycle strikes semi on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck on I-94 southeast of Battle Creek on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the highway in Emmett Township around 2:30 p.m. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle was getting on the highway from 11 Mile Road when the driver lost control and hit the back of the semi’s trailer.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 52-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Kalamazoo and the driver, a 47-year-old man, was taken there by ambulance. Their conditions were not known Tuesday evening.

Both the people on the motorcycle, who are from Tecumseh in the state’s southeast region, were wearing helmets.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

