After bruising report on race, what’s next for GRPD?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A report showing black drivers are twice as likely to be pulled over in Grand Rapids has city leaders and the police chief looking at what to do next.

The study looked at three years of data provided by the city and found the rates at which blacks and Hispanics are pulled over far by Grand Rapids Police Department officers exceeds that of white drivers.

For many, there’s nothing new about the findings. In 2004, the city commissioned a study that essentially found black drivers were not pulled over at a far greater rate than whites. In the minority community, it was greeted with a communal eye roll. The new study had some changes in data collection and the difference was remarkable.

“It’s really a confirmation to what this community knew for years,” Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, D-Grand Rapids, said.

He was among about 100 people who attended a community meeting on Tuesday evening at the LINC UP Gallery on Madison Avenue SE to discuss the study.

“I think troubled and disappointed are two of the best words” to describe the findings of the study, Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom said.

>>Online: Full Traffic Stop Data Analysis (pdf)

GRPD Chief David Rahinsky said his department is trying to digest the data that it received only on Tuesday.

“What I can speak to is the character of the officers and I know that they come to work wanting to serve this community, so I know they are willing to have these difficult discussions,” he said.

The firm behind the study, Lamberth Consulting, said Grand Rapids is not the worst city when it comes to these issues — but it is pretty bad.

“It is a serious problem,” said John Lamberth, the founder of Lamberth Consulting.

What comes next could be tricky. The consultant suggested implicit bias testing, which he says is scientifically valid, but the chief is not sure that testing is the way to go.

“In this instance, I would respectfully disagree with Dr. Lamberth,” Rahinsky said.

He said he has read articles that say the testing is not valid and he has taken the test himself and seen different results each time.

“It’s not as easy as one thinks — you find somebody, they fail, you fire them. You can’t do that. It’s illegal,” Sundstrom said.

The city manager says that the city will continue to do whatever it takes to improve the situation and GRPD’s relationship with the community it serves. Officers have already taken implicit bias training.

“We’re going to keep doing the studies, we’re going to keep doing the training, we’re going to continue to push until we can eliminate bias in our policing,” Sundstrom said.

That pledge will be taken seriously by the community.

“They’re out here putting themselves on the front line, so I believe we can have some change,” Womak said.

There will be three more community meetings Wednesday at which people can question consultants and city leaders about the study results and methodology:

4:00 p.m.

Michigan First Credit Union

1815 Breton Road SE

5:30 p.m.

Rockford Construction

601 First St. NW

7:30 p.m.

GRPS University

1400 Fuller Ave. NE

