Auto insurance expert: What needs to be covered





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As part of National Car Care Month, 24 Hour News 8 is showing drivers several ways they can be up on their car now so they don’t pay the price later.

This week on the #7on8, 24 Hour News 8 is featuring a car series focusing on a range of topics from new legislation impacting what you pay at the repair shop to spring cleaning your car.

Tuesday, Adam Porczynski with Farmers Insurance Group spoke to 24 Hour News 8 about auto insurance and how you may not be as covered as you thought.

==Above, watch the full interview with Porczynski.==

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

