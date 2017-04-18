Autopsy: Driver in deadly wrong-way crash was ‘super drunk’

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver who caused a deadly wrong-way crash on US-131 near Kalamazoo had been drinking, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Alan Witsaman’s blood alcohol level was .21 at the time of the March 3 crash, the autopsy results released by the KCSO revealed.

Drivers with a BAC over .17 are considered super drunk in Michigan; the legal limit is .08.

Witsaman was driving north on southbound US-131 in Oshtemo Township near the exit for Business Loop I-94 when he collided head-on with a pickup truck, killing 57-year-old Victoria Mitchell of Kalamazoo who was riding in the truck.

Both people in the wrong-way car, Mark Witsaman and Elma Witsaman, 88, of Portage, were also killed in the crash.

Two others in the truck, William Mitchell, 56, and Brent Mitchell, 20, were critically injured.

