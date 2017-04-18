BC men sentenced for sex trafficking amid nationwide spike

Related Coverage Grand jury indicts Battle Creek men with sex trafficking





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Battle Creek men were sentenced in federal court Tuesday for sex trafficking two 14-year-olds, Homeland Security Investigations confirms.

The men were arrested in June of 2016. HSI confirms 24-year-old William Edwards and 24-year-old Dakota Walters will each spend 20 years in prison. Michael Noble III, 20, was sentenced to four years in prison. A fourth man indicted in the case, James Smith, has not yet had his day in court, HSI said.

The case in Battle Creek was among thousands that the federal government prosecutes nationwide each year. Fighting sex trafficking is a priority for HSI as a whole and agents say the conviction in Battle Creek demonstrates that in West Michigan.

HSI Resident Agent in Charge Jeremy told 24 Hour News 8 on Tuesday that the number of reports of sex trafficking cases is up nationwide.

“Information that comes into our tip line and leads that I see there has been a good increase in terms of the cases we get here,” Pierczynski said.

He credits the uptick in reports to education.

“I think it comes back to outreach. I think more people are aware now in terms of how sex trafficking and labor trafficking and human trafficking cases work,” he said.

Pierczynski said the cases are difficult to prove. Just because a tip comes in doesn’t necessarily mean it will lead to a case, rescue of a victim or successful prosecution. He said the cases can be challenging to track because there are often transients involved.

“It’s kind of nomadic in terms of they can quickly up and move their operation to another state,” Pierczynski said.

“The longer they’re in the system, the more abuse you endure, the more you try and rationalize and the more you try and understand the pain that’s happening to you,” said Rebecca McDonald, the founder and president of local advocacy nonprofit Women at Risk International.

She said victims may have a tough time coming forward because they fear that even though they are being exploited, they’ll be in trouble with the law.

“They don’t know who to run to, they know that what they’re doing or what’s being done to them is illegal, so they’re afraid of the police. They wouldn’t run to the police for help,” McDonald said.

