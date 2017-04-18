Caregiver asleep when child had ‘contact’ with baby who died





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Muskegon day care provider was sleeping when a 1-year-old sustained the injuries that led to his death, but that does not appear to be a violation of any state rules.

Korey Brown‘s mother said she went to Keysha Keepers Daycare to pick up him and his siblings around 6:45 a.m. Friday after working her third-shift job. She said Korey had bite marks and bruising all over his body, as well as welling on his head. He was unresponsive and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Child Care Division, staff providing child care must be awake at all times unless it is nighttime child care. Nighttime is defined as being between midnight and 6 a.m. During those hours, it’s OK for the caregiver to sleep as long as they are on the same floor as the children in their care.

Police believe it was within the nighttime hours that Korey was injured. Investigators told 24 Hour News 8 that Keysha Collins, who runs the 24-hour day care out of her home, was sleeping on the same floor as the kids.

Investigators have information that Korey started crying while Collins was sleeping, which apparently led an 8-year-old girl who was also at the day care to have “contact” with him.

NEW LAWS MAY IMPACT CASE

After a baby died at a Kentwood home day care in 2015, his parents pushed for stricter punishments in similar cases.

At this point, there is no evidence that Collins did anything wrong. State records show she has no reported violations and passed state inspections. However, if violations were found in the home when Korey died, the laws that went into effect on April 6 could apply.

Under the laws, child care providers will face a felony charge if a child dies in their care because state codes were violated. Providers who are convicted could face up to 10 years in prison for a first offense and up to 20 years for a second offense.

>>Online: Public Acts 116 and 328

The laws were created after 3-month-old Cooper Fales was found dead in his car seat after coming home from day care. Investigators said he had been dead for more than an hour. No one was ever charged in his death.

In Korey’s case, his mother said she was told by an EMT that he had been dead for about an hour before she picked him up.

Police are still investigating the death. The 8-year-old person of interest is undergoing a mental health evaluation. The case will not move forward until that process is complete.

