Decades old sewer project celebrated in GR





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The days of sewage overflows and no contact orders with the Grand River in Grand Rapids are long gone, thanks to a huge public works project that started some three decades ago.

Tuesday, Grand Rapids city leaders past and present gathered on Gillett Bridge to celebrate that accomplishment.

The project was one of the least appealing ones to ever come out of city hall. But when it comes to the health of the Grand River, it was one of the most important.

If you lived on the city’s Westside during the late 80s and early 90s, you remember miles of torn up streets and other headaches. That’s when the city began the long task of separating the sewage that comes from your home and the sewage that runs off the streets and sidewalks.

The project to separate sanitary and storm sewage into separate systems was important, because the costly old system was subject to overflows during heavy rains, sending both storm water and raw sewage into the Grand River and many basements.

At the time, overflows were putting an average of 10 billion gallons of sewage into the Grand River every year. Nearly three decades and $400 million later, not one gallon of raw sewage flows into the Grand from the City of Grand Rapids.

Tuesday, past city officials who helped guide the project celebrated with their current day counterparts as part of Earth Week.

“It as a commitment of all of the people of Grand Rapids to this river,” said former Mayor George Heartwell.

The city also marked the occasion by sharing a decades-old banner filled with messages from Grand Haven children, urging Grand Rapids to stop sewage from entering the Grand River and harming communities downriver.

The bed sheet banner had been stored in the city archives until it was unearthed Tuesday. Deputy city manager Eric DeLong said he recognized one of the messages was from his then-10-year-old niece.

“I’m happy to be able to tell Mary that we got the job done,” Delong stated in a city news release Tuesday.

City sewer and water customers picked up 70 percent of the cost of the combined sewer overflow project.

City officials pledged to continue to work with the Grand Rapids Whitewater coalition on a $35 million plan to restore the Grand River’s rapids by removing the dams.

“Here we are on the cusp of the redevelopment of this river as a recreational resource. So whitewater kayaking and fishing and boating and swimming in the Grand River, that could not have happened, that would not have happened, without this incredible investment by the people of Grand Rapids,” Heartwell added.

