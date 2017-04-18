Expert tips on navigating Grand Rapids road construction

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s one thing to have to drive in downtown Grand Rapids for business these days; it’s another thing when your business is driving downtown.

Joan Hudelson, a driver for Professional Courier Services in Grand Rapids, has a tight schedule to keep.

“Everything is timed. Mine is very closely timed on my route,” Hudelson said as she delivered time-sensitive documents and other packages to downtown businesses. “Every time I have to take a different street, I have to watch my minutes all the time.”

Her job is made even more challenging by all the road closures in effect downtown.

“I’m thinking all the time, which lane do I have to be in, where’s the best turns so I don’t get stuck in a long line of traffic,” Hudelson described. “Buses are a big deal. Since they closed Pearl (Street), the DASH buses have to come down Ionia. And that makes it tough.”

In cases where the city has shut down a road for construction, Hudelson gets some advance notice.

>>Online: Interactive map of Grand Rapids construction

But when a private construction project, like work on the building near the intersection of Fulton Street and Division Avenue happens, she may have to adjust on the fly.

“I knew it yesterday, but I didn’t know what they were going to do. I didn’t know if they were going to close it completely or lanes going one way. Turns out they only have one lane going west,” Hudelson said.

Despite all the signs, many drivers are confused about which way to go.

That leads us to Hudelson’s top tip for downtown construction driving: Watch your lanes.

“You see, sitting here I have to watch that left turn lane,” Hudelson showed 24 Hour News 8 while waiting to make a left turn from Michigan Street to northbound Monroe Avenue.

She said one of the biggest challenges for drivers is picking the correct lane. In some cases, like at Michigan and Monroe, construction has offset lanes from stop lights, leading to confusion among some drivers.

“The worst thing I see all day are people who go on one lane the wrong direction,” Hudleson said. “They don’t watch the signs and with construction it’s even worse.”

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic conditions

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

