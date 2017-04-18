Experts talk challenges kids face at ‘State of the Child’

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — People gathered at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture on Tuesday morning for Wedgwood Christian Services‘ first State of the Child event to hear about what trends experts in health care and law enforcement are seeing.

WOTV4Women’s Maranda hosted a panel that included Judge Patricia Gardner, who works in the Kent County Circuit Court Family Division; Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker; Nikeidra Battle-DeBarge, who coordinates Wedgwood’s Manasseh Project to fight sex trafficking; Wedgwood President and CEO Randy Zylstra; and Wedgwood psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Raese.

Topics like mental health, substance abuse, opioid addiction and sex trafficking in West Michigan were discussed.

“In our community, more so what you see is more ‘romeo pimping,’ where it’s a subtle thing,” Battle DeBarge explained while discussing sex trafficking. “They build a relationship with them first. They get to know them, buy them nice things, they take them out they get familiar with them.”

She said human trafficking is around us and the sooner we can recognize it and address it, the sooner we can end it.

Though West Michigan’s kids face many challenges, the event’s message was one of hope and the power of the mentor.

“The value of just positive adult relationships for youth, it’s huge in terms of providing guidance and a safe place and just some wisdom for them,” said Dr. Raese, who is the associate director of Community Programs at Wedgwood.

