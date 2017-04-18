Fallen branch downs pole, injures 2 in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women were injured in Muskegon County when a large branch fell across utility lines, causing a pole to snap and fall on them.

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Whitehall Road, near West River Road in Muskegon Township.

Authorities called to the scene said they found two women lying on the shoulder of the road near a fallen utility pole.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department said the women were walking northbound on Whitehall Road and may have just visited the nearby Dollar General Store when the pole fell on them.

Both victims were taken to the hospital; one was listed in critical condition.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern said the branch knocked down a total of five poles – four for telephone services and one for power.

Power to the area of the accident will be cut off for about two hours starting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Morgenstern. He said the outage is necessary for crews to safely repair utility equipment.

It’s unclear how many customers will be affected by the outage.

