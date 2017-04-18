Find the perfect spring dress at Leigh’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are a lot of wonderful things associated with the change to warmer temperatures… but one of our favorites, is the big switchover to fun, colorful dresses!
We recently went searching for spring and summer’s most on-trend styles, and that’s what brought us to Leigh’s. While we were there, we also delved into hats and makeup, and much more… take a look in the video above!
You can find Leigh’s at 1942 Breton Road SE – Grand Rapids.
Laura Mercier at Leigh’s
- Wednesday & Thursday
- Space is limited – make an appointment
- www.leighsfashions.com
- 616-942-6300
Spring at Leigh’s
- Wednesday & Thursday
- Fabiana Filippi Fall preview
- Cynthia Rose fall preview
- Mi Jong Lee fall preview
PONO Jewelry Pop-Up Shop
- April 20-28