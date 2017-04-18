Fulton Square bringing new restaurant to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The newest development in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood is finished and almost full.

Grand Rapids Mayor joined city and project leaders Tuesday afternoon to cut the ribbon on Fulton Square.

The $9.6 million development sits on a former vacant lot at the corner of Carlton Avenue SE and Fulton Street. Construction on the project started about 14 months earlier.

Approximately 75 percent of the buildings 47 units have been taken since Colliers International began leasing last month. The development’s ground floor restaurant space has also been snatched up by Stefan Nava and Brian Lafranboise. The co-owners are not releasing information about the restaurant’s name or menu, but say it will create approximately 40 jobs.

The mixed-use development is still looking for tenants to fill its two ground floor retail spaces.

