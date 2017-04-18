Holland store robbery suspect found in Wisconsin

Related Coverage HDPS seek suspect in dollar store armed robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Holland say they’ve caught up with a store robbery suspect in Wisconsin.

Jeremy Beavers, 30, was being held in the Rock County jail on unrelated charges when investigators identified him as the suspect in the Aug. 24 robbery of the Dollar Tree, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Police said the masked suspect entered the store on E. 24th Street just before it closed, took out a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

Beavers was living in the Holland area at the time of the crime. It’s unclear if he was also responsible for a similar robbery at a Speedway the day prior.

Beavers was formally charged with armed robbery Friday. A judge set his bond at $250,000 cash surety.

