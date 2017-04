KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After dropping the first two games of their first-round playoff series, the Kalamazoo Wings were hungry for win Tuesday — and they got it.

Playing at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, the K-Wings scored twice late in the third period to beat the Toledo Walleye 6-4 in Game 3.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Game 4 of the best-of seven is scheduled for Wednesday in Kalamazoo.

