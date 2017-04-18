Man sentenced for shooting near Muskegon Heights school

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who fired shots into a crowd following a high school basketball game in Muskegon Heights, injuring three people, is headed to a state prison.

Tuesday, Clarence McCaleb was sentenced two between five years, eight months and 20 years in prison for each of three counts of assault with intent to murder. He was also sentenced to two years in prison for each of three counts of felony firearm.

The shooting happened in February 2016 outside the Muskegon Heights high school. McCaleb shot three people. He was then shot by a Muskegon County sheriff’s deputy. Everyone recovered.

McCaleb, 22, pleaded no contest to the six counts against him in February of this year as part of a plea agreement.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

