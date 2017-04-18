Mercantile Bank receives 2017 Pillar Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Women’s Resource Center has been part of the Grand Rapids culture since 1973 working tirelessly to help women prepare for and secure meaningful employment. All women, from all backgrounds, each with her own story and goals. Women’s Resource Center uses a combination of professional, experienced staff and carefully trained volunteers to mentor participants regarding securing a sustainable job.

Every year the Women’s Resource Center holds annual fundraising events in West Michigan that draw big crowds including the Pillar Awards and the Wine, Women and Chocolate event. These events help raise crucial funds that help the center reach it’s goals to help women throughout the year.

A big congratulations to Mercantile Bank for receiving a Pillar Award this year. The bank has worked endlessly to make work a place a equal opportunity for all. Male, female, single, straight, no matter your race – you can feel safe and secure at Mercantile Bank.

In 2014 Mercantile Bank also started their High School Co-Op Program and their College Internship Program. These programs were put into place to show young people their skills, recognize their options, and prepare them for the future.

Learn more by watching the video above.

