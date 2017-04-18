Michigan DNR releases potential morel treasure map

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released a potential treasure map for morel mushroom hunters in the state.

The map posted on the DNR’s website shows possible locations to find the prized mushrooms. Officials say the mushrooms favor a specific forest habitat and a more likely to grow in burned areas where jack, white or red pine once grew.

The map shows sites where prescribed burns toasted more than 10 acres of land. It includes 11 spots in Montcalm, Muskegon, Allegan and Barry counties.

The DNR cautioned the spots listed on the map aren’t a guaranteed bet for morel mushrooms. The agency said it’s also not responsible for any mushrooms a hunter may incorrectly identify.

Dozens of morel hunters have shared photos and videos of their harvest on the Michigan Morels Facebook page, including fungi found in Ionia, Muskegon, Montcalm, Allegan and St. Joseph counties.

—-

Online:

Michigan State University Extension – Identifying morel mushrooms

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

