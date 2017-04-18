Mistake causes confusion at Fulton St. intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some confusing signage at one Grand Rapids intersection left drivers uncertain which lane they should use.

The left lane at the intersection of Fulton Street and Maryland Avenue was previously the lane drivers used to continue straight on Fulton. But the city has changed that so the right lane is now the through lane.

But Tuesday, the right lane had a right turn arrow and a sign saying that it was right turn only. The left lane was marked with a new left turn arrow.

The City of Grand Rapids says a contractor made a mistake while reconfiguring the lanes. Crews drew the new left turn arrow, but never removed the other lane’s right turn only sign.

The city says the sign has since been removed to make it more clear what drivers should do.

