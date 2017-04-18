Missing Emmett Twp. woman found safe

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers in Emmett Township say a missing woman was found safe Tuesday morning.

Melissa Church was last seen leaving her home in the 12000 block of 6 1/2 Mile Road, south of Battle Creek, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to meet a friend.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety sent out a news release Tuesday morning asking for the public’s help in locating Church. Less than an hour later, officers said she had been found safe and thanked everyone for their tips and shares via Facebook.

