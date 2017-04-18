Planning commission to vote on Nestle water permit

EVART, Mich. (WOOD) — Nestle is expected to submit a new permit to build a water pumping station in Osceola County during the planning meeting commission Tuesday night.

Osceola Township supervisor Tim Ladd told 24 Hour News 8 the approval odds of the first permit the company submitted didn’t look good due to zoning rules.

The company initially applied for a zoning permit under the category of agriculture usage. The committee felt the permit didn’t fit into that category, and said Nestle Waters North America, Inc. would need to re-apply.

“Under zoning, companies need to prove two things, that it is a public necessity and public convenience,” said Ladd.

The pumping station would be built on Spring Hill Camps property in Osceola Township. Nestle wants the pumping station to reach 400 gallons per minute withdrawal. Currently, the company is approved for 250 gallons per minute.

“My opinion, if they turn something in that matches the land use in our zoning, then it will be approved,” said Ladd. “Anything other than that, then we have no option, the planning commission has no option but to deny it.”

The planning commission will vote on the permit at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium at Evart Middle School. The meeting is open to the public.

If the permit is denied, it will go in front of the Osceola Township Board of Appeals.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is also reviewing Nestle’s proposal to increase groundwater pumping. If MDEQ turns down the permit, the planning commission’s decision will be irrelevant.

