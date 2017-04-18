Police: Man in critical condition after fight at GR bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a fight at a Grand Rapids bar sent a man to the hospital.
Police were called to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday after the victim arrived by private vehicle.
Investigators say it appears the victim, a 33-year-old man, was involved in a fight at The Web Bar at 644 Richmond Street NW.
Police say the victim suffered a collapsed lung, among other injuries. He is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.