Police: Man in critical condition after fight at GR bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a fight at a Grand Rapids bar sent a man to the hospital.

Police were called to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday after the victim arrived by private vehicle.

Investigators say it appears the victim, a 33-year-old man, was involved in a fight at The Web Bar at 644 Richmond Street NW.

Police say the victim suffered a collapsed lung, among other injuries. He is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

