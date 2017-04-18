Report: Ottawa County best in MI for child well-being

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A new report ranks Ottawa County as the best in the state for child well-being.

The annual Kids Count report takes a look at four main categories to see how children are doing around the state including economic security, education, health, and family and community.

Ottawa County moved up from its No. 2 ranking last year. The county now tops the list of 82 counties that the Michigan League for Public Policy included in the 2017 Kids Count research.

According to the report, the amount of children living in poverty in Ottawa County was 9.2 percent in 2015, compared to a state average of 22.2 percent.

Ottawa County also saw improvements to its graduation rates between 2008 and 2015. The number of students who did not graduate on time fell 29.1 percent during those years to 12.1 percent.

About 20 percent of students statewide did not graduate on time in 2015.

HOW OTHER WEST MICHIGAN COUNTIES RANK

Allegan County is No. 18 on the list and ranks second best in West Michigan for child well-being. Kent County is listed as No. 27, which is one spot down from 2016. Kalamazoo County ranks 47th this year, a small drop from its 44th spot last year.

Since last year’s rankings were released, Muskegon County made one of the greatest improvements on the list.

Muskegon County ranked 80th in 2016, but jumped 10 spots on the new list. The county is seeing improvements in teen pregnancy and fewer children living in poverty.

According to the Michigan League for Public Policy, Michigan has consistently ranked in the bottom half of states in the national Kids Count report.

