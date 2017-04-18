Snowplow driver pleads no contest in fatal crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A snowplow driver has pleaded no contest to a charge he faced after hitting and killing a woman as she walked along a Wyoming road in January.

Austin Hill on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault causing death. A second charge of being a third-time habitual offender was dismissed.

Chelsea Crawford, 26, was hit by the commercial snowplow as she walked to a bus stop on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue on the morning of Jan. 10. She died at the scene. The snowplow driver didn’t stop after the crash.

Hill, 21, was arrested the next day. He was ordered held on a $1 million bond because the judge was concerned he planned to flee to Florida.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as a guilty plea at sentencing, which is scheduled for May 18.

