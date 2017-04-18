Tax Day freebies and deals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several restaurants and stores are offering free items, promotions and specials to make Tax Day more bearable.
The following is a list of retailers and restaurants participating:
Barnes & Noble
Valid: April 18
10 percent off your order when you use promo code BNSPRING10
Bob Evans
Valid: April 18
30 percent off dine-in or takeout. Download coupon here
Boston Market
Valid: April 18
Get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, a regular fountain drink, cornbread and a cookie for $10.40
Firehouse Subs
Valid: April 18-20
Get a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a medium drink. Download coupon here
Hungry Howie’s
Valid: April 17-19
Buy one large one-topping pizza and get one medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents. Deal valid for online orders. Use promo code TAXTIME at checkout.
McDonald’s
Valid: April 18
McDonald’s is offering a variety of Tax Day specials that vary from franchise to franchise. Some are offering buy-one-get-one Big Macs and Quarter Pounders with cheese for 1 cent, 15 cents or 25 cents; free small French fries; or 59-cent hamburgers. Call your McDonald’s beforehand to see what specials are available.
Noodles & Company
Valid: April 14-18
Take $4 off an online order of $10 or more with code: TAXDAY17
Office Depot
Valid: Now until April 29
Shred 2 lbs. of documents for free at your local Office Depot or Office Max with this coupon
Papa John’s
Valid: April 18
Get your favorite large pizza for $10. Additional toppings to recipe pizzas will cost extra. More details can be found here
P.F. Chang’s
Valid: April 17-18
Receive 20 percent off your takeout order. Use promo code TAXDAY
Planet Fitness
Valid: April 15-22
Get a free HydroMassage at any participating Planet Fitness location. Download coupon here
Sonic
Valid: April 18
Half-priced cheeseburgers. Applies to single-patty cheeseburgers only at participating locations
Staples
Valid: Now through April 22
Take up to 2 lbs of documents to Staples and they will shred them for free. Print off the coupon here
*It’s always best to check ahead to make sure your location is participating in the above deals