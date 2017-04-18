Tax Day freebies and deals

tax form
In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley reaches for hard copies of tax forms in her offices at Infinite Tax Solutions, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several restaurants and stores are offering free items, promotions and specials to make Tax Day more bearable.

The following is a list of retailers and restaurants participating:

Barnes & Noble
Valid: April 18
10 percent off your order when you use promo code BNSPRING10

Bob Evans
Valid: April 18
30 percent off dine-in or takeout. Download coupon here

Boston Market
Valid: April 18
Get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, a regular fountain drink, cornbread and a cookie for $10.40

Firehouse Subs
Valid: April 18-20
Get a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a medium drink. Download coupon here

Hungry Howie’s
Valid: April 17-19
Buy one large one-topping pizza and get one medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents. Deal valid for online orders. Use promo code TAXTIME at checkout.

McDonald’s
Valid: April 18
McDonald’s is offering a variety of Tax Day specials that vary from franchise to franchise. Some are offering buy-one-get-one Big Macs and Quarter Pounders with cheese for 1 cent, 15 cents or 25 cents; free small French fries; or 59-cent hamburgers. Call your McDonald’s beforehand to see what specials are available.

Noodles & Company
Valid: April 14-18
Take $4 off an online order of $10 or more with code: TAXDAY17

Office Depot
Valid: Now until April 29
Shred 2 lbs. of documents for free at your local Office Depot or Office Max with this coupon

Papa John’s
Valid: April 18
Get your favorite large pizza for $10. Additional toppings to recipe pizzas will cost extra. More details can be found here

P.F. Chang’s
Valid: April 17-18
Receive 20 percent off your takeout order. Use promo code TAXDAY

Planet Fitness
Valid: April 15-22
Get a free HydroMassage at any participating Planet Fitness location. Download coupon here

Sonic
Valid: April 18
Half-priced cheeseburgers. Applies to single-patty cheeseburgers only at participating locations

Staples
Valid: Now through April 22
Take up to 2 lbs of documents to Staples and they will shred them for free. Print off the coupon here

*It’s always best to check ahead to make sure your location is participating in the above deals

