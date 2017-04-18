Tax Day freebies and deals

Related Coverage Why is Tax Day on April 18 this year?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several restaurants and stores are offering free items, promotions and specials to make Tax Day more bearable.

The following is a list of retailers and restaurants participating:

Barnes & Noble

Valid: April 18

10 percent off your order when you use promo code BNSPRING10

Bob Evans

Valid: April 18

30 percent off dine-in or takeout. Download coupon here

Boston Market

Valid: April 18

Get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, a regular fountain drink, cornbread and a cookie for $10.40

Firehouse Subs

Valid: April 18-20

Get a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a medium drink. Download coupon here

Hungry Howie’s

Valid: April 17-19

Buy one large one-topping pizza and get one medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents. Deal valid for online orders. Use promo code TAXTIME at checkout.

McDonald’s

Valid: April 18

McDonald’s is offering a variety of Tax Day specials that vary from franchise to franchise. Some are offering buy-one-get-one Big Macs and Quarter Pounders with cheese for 1 cent, 15 cents or 25 cents; free small French fries; or 59-cent hamburgers. Call your McDonald’s beforehand to see what specials are available.

Noodles & Company

Valid: April 14-18

Take $4 off an online order of $10 or more with code: TAXDAY17

Office Depot

Valid: Now until April 29

Shred 2 lbs. of documents for free at your local Office Depot or Office Max with this coupon

Papa John’s

Valid: April 18

Get your favorite large pizza for $10. Additional toppings to recipe pizzas will cost extra. More details can be found here

P.F. Chang’s

Valid: April 17-18

Receive 20 percent off your takeout order. Use promo code TAXDAY

Planet Fitness

Valid: April 15-22

Get a free HydroMassage at any participating Planet Fitness location. Download coupon here

Sonic

Valid: April 18

Half-priced cheeseburgers. Applies to single-patty cheeseburgers only at participating locations

Staples

Valid: Now through April 22

Take up to 2 lbs of documents to Staples and they will shred them for free. Print off the coupon here

*It’s always best to check ahead to make sure your location is participating in the above deals

