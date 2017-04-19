Allegan Co. sex offender sentenced for child porn

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A convicted sex offender from Allegan County caught with child pornography will spend the next decade in prison.

A federal judge recently sentenced Benjamin Franklin Miklusicak of Dorr to 124 months in prison for possessing child pornography.

Miklusicak pleaded guilty to the charge in December, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Because of his previous conviction, he faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The investigation started with Homeland Security, which called Miklusicak “an extreme danger to our youth,” based on his repeated crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Miklusicak admitted to an interest in underage girls and viewing child pornography weekly. Authorities said they found child pornographic images on his laptop.

Miklusicak was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under the age of 13 in 2004.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

