‘DollyBrook Family Resort’ for SALE – 40 acres, room to expand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Have you ever considered becoming a business owner? How about running a resort or a bed and breakfast?

There is a unique property for sale in Allegan County – 40 acres of land, with plenty of room to expand. In fact, it’s already zoned for a potential full-service restaurant, winery, or brew-pub. It’s called the DollyBrook Family Resort, and we had the chance to go explore it!

Resort features

Beautiful remodel pre-1900 Victorian home (It would be a great Bed&Breakfast)

9 luxury custom cabins

1 carriage house

The new pool will be done this summer

PUD is all set for growth with additional 45 more cabins and 4 homes are all set to be built and much more

Great investment for a family ran business or a corporate retreat

Check out the video above to learn more.

If you are interested in more information, connect with Rennie or Ryan at City2Shore Realty. Either give them a call at 616-662-9664, or find the information on their website!

