Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs self in cell

SHIRLEY, Mass. (WOOD) — Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell early Wednesday, NBC News confirmed.

According to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Hernandez hung himself using a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. He was discovered by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, around 3 a.m.

Hernandez had also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with items, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said.

Corrections officer tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Hernandez, 27, was acquitted last Friday in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots wept quietly as the verdicts were read in Boston.

Hernandez was currently serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

