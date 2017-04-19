FireKeepers’ new Fire Hub restaurant benefits community





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — FireKeepers Casino Hotel’s newest restaurant serves not only food, but also the community.

The grand opening for The Fire Hub was held Wednesday. It’s located inside the refurbished Fire Station #4 on Kendall Street at Dickman Road in Battle Creek.

Part of the Fire Hub’s profits go back into the restaurant, but 80 percent will go to local charities, including a food pantry that is also located in the refurbished fire house.

“There is opportunity and hope in this community,” Gov. Rick Snyder said at the grand opening. “‘Cause if you think about it, this was a traditional fire house. But to see it restored this way, if you look at the beautiful environment here and the wonderful food that will be baked here and cooked here that people can enjoy, plus the pantry, plus the other elements, this is a win for Battle Creek. I want to thank the tribe for their great efforts in making this happen.”

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, which owns FireKeepers, also plans to use the restaurant as a way fund a community garden that will bring fresh food to Battle Creek Public Schools.

The Fire Hub will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

