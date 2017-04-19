GR police investigate body found in Highland Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating the death of person whose body was found in water in Highland Park.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it responded shortly after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after someone discovered the body in the park, located off Grand Avenue NE near I-196.

Capt. Eric Payne of GRPD said the body appears to have been there for a couple of days.

“At this time we’ll go back and look at our missing persons (reports) to see if there’s anyone that would be consistent with that, but at this time, we’re waiting for the medical examiner to determine race, cause of death, time. So that’s where we’re at right now,” Payne said Wednesday afternoon.

He said there are no obvious signs of trauma, but an autopsy is planned to determine how the person died.

