GR Symphony celebrates the 100th anniversary of Bernstein’s birth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend, the Grand Rapids Symphony is celebrating the legendary American conductor and composer, Leonard Bernstein. We welcomed Conductor, Michael Christie and Counter-Tenor, Patrick Dailey in studio to discuss the 100th anniversary of Bernstein’s birth and the celebratory concerts that will follow.

The concerts will take place April 21-22 in DeVos Performance Hall.

See video above for more information.

Leonard Bernstein once said of Beethoven, “Our boy has the real goods, the stuff from Heaven, the power to make you feel at the finish, ‘Something is right in the world.'” Bernstein, the legendary American conductor and composer who referred to Beethoven as the greatest composer of all time, so greatly admired Beethoven that he said he’s no different “from the others who worship that name.” Bernstein conducted music by Beethoven hundreds of times with the preeminent orchestras throughout the world, including his famous recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 on Christmas Day 1989 with the Berlin Philharmonic, just six weeks after the Berlin Wall came down.

Because of Bernstein’s particular love for the music of Beethoven, no other composer is a better fit to accompany the music of Bernstein in a concert that anticipates the 100th anniversary of the American composer’s birth.

