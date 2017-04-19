GRPD: No one hurt in drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after several shots were fired at a home on the city’s West Side on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Douglas Street and Pine Avenue NW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The shots — as many as 20 — were fired from a passing vehicle, GRPD confirmed. Though people were in the house at the time, no one was hurt.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

