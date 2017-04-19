Kick off the Gazelle Girl weekend at Sneakers and Sass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We had Kate Avery from Brewery Vivant and Zach Williams from Mixology in studio to talk about their special Gazelle Girl drinks and beer! They’re ready to kick off the weekend at Sneakers and Sass!
Whether you are looking to complete your first 5k, 10k, half marathon… or are looking to set a personal record, this event is for you! Grab your girlfriends, mothers, sisters, cousins, grandmas, aunts, or co-workers and get registered for this event! Take the first step toward better fitness and be part of something incredible – the Gazelle Girl community!
Sneakers and Sass
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Time: 7-11 pm
- Location: 20 Monroe Live
- Free concert
- Beer from Brewery Vivant and wine from Fenn Valley Vineyards
Expotique & Packet Pickup
- Saturday, April 22, 2017
- Time: 11 am to 5 pm
- Location: International Ballroom at the JW Marriott
- 235 Louis St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Race day
- Sunday, April 23, 2017
- Event check-in and late registration, 6:30 – 8 am (late registration only available for events that have not reached their caps)
- Welcome by Mayor Bliss, 7:40 am
- National Anthem by Jordan Carson, 7:45 am
- My Team Triumph Start, 7:55 am
- Half Marathon Start, 8 am
- 10k Start, 8:15 am
- 5k Start, 8:30 am
- Awards Ceremony, 10:30 am