Man injured after hitting Ferrysburg Dept. of Public Works truck

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured after he hit a parked Ferrysburg Department of Public Works truck Tuesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says the public works crew was making repairs to a sewer line break near the intersection of Van Wagoner Road and 174th Avenue, west of US-31, around 9:45 p.m.

The city employees had just parked the truck in the road and activated its lights so they could open manhole covers when the sheriff’s department says a driver hit the unoccupied truck.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Daniel Rop of Ferrysburg, suffered leg and head injuries. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Deputies say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Rop told deputies he did not see the truck or the sign stating the road was closed. It’s unclear if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s department says Van Wagoner Road west of US-31 will be closed Wednesday. They expect the sewer leak to be fixed on Thursday.

