Michigan can help you cash in on lost insurance policy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you think a deceased loved one might have left a life insurance policy behind but you don’t know how to find it, the State of Michigan can help.

In August, the Department of Insurance and Financial Services launched the Life Insurance and Annuity Search Service — and it’s already paying dividends.

In the first six months, the state received 863 search requests from people looking for lost insurance policies or annuities. At the beginning of each month, DIFS forwards all the request forms to the 376 insurance companies authorized in Michigan.

“We have had great results,” Andrea Miller, the communication director for DIFS, said.

Statistics from the program’s first six months:

Companies participating in program: 376

Website hits: 3,144

Requests received: 863

Matches reported: 431

New claims initiated: 39

Claims paid as result of the new program: $169,926

To request a search, fill out the online form provided at the agency’s website.

If you’re looking for unclaimed assets not connected to life insurance policies or annuities, you can check the database maintained by the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

