Michigan jobless rate falls to 5.1 percent during March

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state says Michigan’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in March while the number of people entering the workforce continued to grow.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said Wednesday the rate fell from 5.3 percent in February and compared with a national March rate of 4.5 percent. Last month’s jobless rate in Michigan was two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the state’s year-ago rate of 4.9 percent.

The agency says the state’s workforce rose by 6,000 with an increase in total employment by 17,000 jobs. The number of unemployed workers fell by 11,000.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer said that while Michigan’s unemployment rate has hovered around 5 percent since mid-2015, the number of employed Michiganders continues to grow.

