NWS: Computer issue prompts early tornado drill

Related Coverage Voluntary statewide tornado drill Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A voluntary statewide tornado drill didn’t go as planned, causing some alarm in West Michigan.

The drill was supposed to happen at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but the Grand Rapids office of the National Weather Service accidentally issued the tornado test around noon. Several people called and contacted 24 Hour News 8 on social media confused about what was happening.

A release from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters says Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek were among some of the stations affected.

NWS says it was caused by an unknown computer issue.

The Grand Rapids office reissued the test at 1 p.m. as originally scheduled.

Officials say nearly all state of Michigan facilities participate in the drill. However, several counties told 24 Hour News 8 they don’t participate in the statewide drill because they already have set dates every month that they do testing and they don’t want to cause confusion.

