Police investigating death of man in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were called to the 600 block of Letellier Street SW, west of Front Avenue, around 12:20 p.m. after a report that a man was on the ground and not breathing. When they got there, they found the man had blood on his face.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to learn the cause of the 54-year-old’s death. An afternoon release did not say whether they think the death may be suspicious.

The man’s name has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

