Sparta’s Sheckler helps Tincaps beat Whitecaps





FORT WAYNE, Mich. (WOOD) — Ben Sheckler isn’t wasting any time making an impression in pro baseball.

Wednesday, he pitched the last two innings for the Fort Wayne Tincaps and helped them beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 3-2.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Sheckler, Sparta High School graduate, was drafted in the eighth round last summer by the San Diego Padres out of Cornerstone University. In four games with the Tincaps, he’s 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

The Tincaps won the series against the Whitecaps in Fort Wayne two games to one.

The Whitecaps next play the Lake County Captains on Thursday at home at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

—–

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

