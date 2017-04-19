United CEO says no one will be fired for dragging incident

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Oscar Munoz
FILE - In this Thursday, June 2, 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz waits to be interviewed, in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's new Polaris service, a new business class product that will become available on trans-Atlantic flights. Munoz and other executives apologized again on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, for when authorities forcibly removed a passenger from a United Express flight on April 9, before discussing the airline’s latest financial results with analysts and reporters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP) — United Airlines executives say it’s too soon to know if last week’s dragging of a man off a plane is hurting ticket sales. The chief executive says no one will be fired over the incident.

CEO Oscar Munoz and other executives apologized again on Tuesday before discussing the airline’s latest financial results with analysts and reporters.

Munoz says he takes full responsibility “for making this right” after the April 9 incident aboard a United Express plane in Chicago. He says the airline will have more to say later this month after it finishes a review of its policies on overbooked flights.

This Sunday, April 9, 2017, image made from a video provided by Audra D. Bridges shows a passenger being removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago. (Audra D. Bridges via AP)

Dr. David Dao was removed from the plane after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville to make room for four crew members. In widely distributed cellphone video, Dao can be seen being pulled from his seat and dragged away by airport police officers, his face bloodied.

Dao suffered a “significant” concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth, one of his lawyers said.